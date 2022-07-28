Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, July 28, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine. The enemy is suffering considerable losses.





💥High-precision air missile attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a provisional base of 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Artyomovsk has resulted in the elimination of up to 70 servicemen and over 5 armoured vehicles.





💥High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the combat positions of Ukrainian troops near Topolinoye (Kherson region) has resulted in the loss of operational capacity of a battalion from 60th Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Over 130 servicemen of this unit have been eliminated just over the past 24 hours.





💥On July 25, during the withdrawal from Pokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), the rests of 15th Battalion from 58th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of AFU came under hail of fire and resulted shot by militants of 118th Territorial Defence Brigade deployed in the second echelon near Bakhmutskoye.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️The list of neutralised targets includes 9 command posts, including one of 68th Chaser Infantry Brigade near Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), 53rd Mechanised Brigade near Malyie Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), 28th Mechanised Brigade near Posad-Pokrovskoye (Kherson region), as well as 173 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.





▫️6 munitions depots have been destroyed near Seversk, Paraskoviyevka, Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ternovka and Zhovtnevoye (Nikolayev region).





✈️💥 Su-35S multi-functional fighter of Russian Aerospace Forces has destroyed 1 Ukrainian launching ramp of S-300 air defence missile system near Kramatorsk.

Within the counter-battery warfare, 2 Uragan MRLS batteries have been neutralised at their firing positions near Krasny Oktyabr, 1 Grad MRLS battery and 1 MSTA-B artillery howitzer battery near Seversk.





💥In addition, over the past 24 hours, 5 D-20 artillery gun plattoons and 9 D-30 artillery gun plattoons have been neutralised near Opytnoye, Andreyevka, Severnoye, Novomikhaylovka, Velikaya Novosyolka, Vodyanoye, Georgiyevka and Krestishche (Donetsk People's Republic), Kulbakino, Pribuzhye and Dobroye (Nikolayev region), as well as Svetlichnoye and Staraya Gnilitsa (Kharkov region).

Russian air defence means have destroyed 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kamenka (Kharkov region), Yasinovataya and Staromikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Moreover, 2 projectiles launched by Olkha MRLS have been intercepted near Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 9 projectiles launched by Uragan MRLS near Chernobayevka (Kherson region), Topolskoye (Kharkov region) and Staromikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊In total, 260 airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,625 unmanned aerial vehicles, 359 air defence missile systems, 4,172 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 764 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,207 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,515 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.