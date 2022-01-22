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Flood of Hospital Death Reports: Thousands Cry Out as Loved Ones are Murdered by Hospital Protocols
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293 views • January 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss the ongoing genocide being carried out in our nations hospitals in the name of Covid.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt186r-flood-of-hospital-death-reports-thousands-cry-out-as-loved-ones-are-murdere.html
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss the ongoing genocide being carried out in our nations hospitals in the name of Covid.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt186r-flood-of-hospital-death-reports-thousands-cry-out-as-loved-ones-are-murdere.html
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