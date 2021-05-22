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This Quantum Life #127 - The Improbable Truth
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20 views • May 22, 2021
We can recognize controlling liars from their rhetoric of "for your own good", or "for your protection and safety", or a narrative of how we are ignorant of "science" and the knowledge of experts we don't have clearance to access. Pure fiction. And if we buy it, they've got us.
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