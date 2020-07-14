© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tactical P.E. Featuring: Romanian Deadlift to Airdyne Sprint
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • July 14, 2020
Pair the RDL with a 20-second Airdyne sprint for fast fat loss.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.