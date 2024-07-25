BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1426: Democratic Disarray, Transhumanist Therapeutics & Globalist Gifts ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
11 views • 9 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v58d0jh-sn1426-democratic-disarray-transhumanist-therapeutics-and-globalist-gifts-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/07/26/sn1426-democratic-disarray-transhumanist-therapeutics-globalist-gifts/]


We’re back to the erraticism in this week’s episode, and you won’t hear a whole lot from your host either. In stark contrast to last week’s apologist episode for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, we take a detour to peruse the state of the populace in these chaotic times. It only makes sense that in a time of increasing instability people would seek order or stability in whatever form it may take - and this was done by design.


The democrats are in alleged disarray after Biden stepped down. Many are thinking that Kamala will replace him as the new darling of the party, but I can’t help to think that they’re feigned ignorance and deception are part of a greater ploy to lull the American population into a false sense of security. We have entered into the era of false flags, and we can expect more fireworks before November.


The event horizon timeline that we find ourselves enmeshed in is filled with chaotic wonders. Even former American sniper Teddy Daniel’s calls these “Chaos Waves”, and he’s predicting 3 that are going to drastically change America, and while many would deny it, what happens in America determines the stability for the rest of the nations. We’re seeing our adversaries align with another and become allies. All of these things and more are the subjects and topics of this week’s transmission.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce,

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction

Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
