Iranian President meets the leaders of the Palestinian factions at the Presidential Palace of the Syrian Arab Republic in Damascus.

Iranian President meets the leaders of the Palestinian factions at the Presidential Palace of the Syrian Arab Republic Republic in Damascus.
This meeting is a very important, wide clear message to the whole world, our enemies included:
This is Syria 🇸🇾 the beating heart of resistance ❤️
Palestine is and will always be our compass.
Syria is unbreakable and our Axis is undefeatable.
