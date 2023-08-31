Constitutional Scholar Explains Why Founders Rejected Term Limits

The New American’s Christian Gomez sits down with author and contributor to The New American magazine Joe Wolverton to discuss his online article titled, “Convention of States Ignores Term Limits Already Included in the Constitution.” In this interview, constitutional scholar Joe Wolverton gives his expert opinion about amending the federal Constitution to include congressional term limits and why the Founder rejected it’s inclusion in the Constitution.





Joe Wolverton II, J.D., is the author of the books The Real James Madison and “What Degree of Madness?”: Madison’s Method to Make America STATES Again. His latest book — The Founders Recipe — provides selections from the 37 authors most often quoted by the Founding Generation. He hosts the YouTube channel “Teacher of Liberty” and also posts content on TikTok.