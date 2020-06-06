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100% Farm Workers have Covid!- Forces Behind Riots Engineering Food Shortages Next
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42 views • June 06, 2020
This fella has been sounding the alarm as concerns issues within the US supply chain of all kinds of food. In this case he points out how more serious the fresh produce supply chain is in more danger than the meat packers.
Serious stuff here and it is a 'quiet' threat that gets very little airplay.
Serious stuff here and it is a 'quiet' threat that gets very little airplay.
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