🇮🇷 ”They understand they are fighting the Epstein class that either rapes little girls or bombs little girls”
Dr. Foad Izadi warned that even if the US assassinates Iranian leaders, a new generation of Iranians will rise -one that now understands firsthand why their parents were anti-American.
"Now they [Iranians] understand why the American government is an imperialist, vicious government, and a government that attacks other countries and kills little children. They understand they are fighting the Epstein class that either rapes little girls or bombs little girls," he stressed.
Source @geopolitics prime
