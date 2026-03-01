🇮🇷 ”They understand they are fighting the Epstein class that either rapes little girls or bombs little girls”



Dr. Foad Izadi warned that even if the US assassinates Iranian leaders, a new generation of Iranians will rise -one that now understands firsthand why their parents were anti-American.



"Now they [Iranians] understand why the American government is an imperialist, vicious government, and a government that attacks other countries and kills little children. They understand they are fighting the Epstein class that either rapes little girls or bombs little girls," he stressed.



Source @geopolitics prime

