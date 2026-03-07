BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Sleeper Cell Alert – The 17 Cities on High Alert
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
124 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 1 day ago

This is a public service announcement from John Michael Chambers and the Eyes on Gitmo military and intelligence panel, featuring retired Brigadier General Blaine Holt, retired Lieutenant Colonel Matt Mack, retired Captain Pete Matsoukas, and 107.


We have known for years that sleeper cells are embedded across America. Now the FBI and DHS have issued updated threat assessments for March 2026. This is not speculation. This is based on 2024–2026 indictments, JTF investigations, and Homeland Security intelligence.


The cities on extreme and critical alert right now include:


Austin, Texas – Extreme Alert


Tampa, Florida – Critical Priority


Miami, Florida


Washington, D.C.


Northern Virginia


Newark and Paterson, New Jersey


Boston, Massachusetts


New York City (Brooklyn, Manhattan)


Chicago, Illinois


Minneapolis, Minnesota


San Jose and Silicon Valley, California


Los Angeles and Irvine, California


San Diego, California


These are not all the cities. These are the high-priority locations where sleeper cells—including cyber operatives, criminal proxies, and unregistered agents—are of greatest concern at this moment.


Be vigilant. Be prepared. This is real.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
chicagowashingtonhomeland securitylos angelesnew york cityaustintampasleeper cellsjohn michael chambers107blaine holteyes on gitmomatt mackpete matsoukasfbi threat assessmentdhs alertmarch 2026
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Kevin Hughes
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy