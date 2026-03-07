PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Sleeper Cell Alert – The 17 Cities on High Alert

This is a public service announcement from John Michael Chambers and the Eyes on Gitmo military and intelligence panel, featuring retired Brigadier General Blaine Holt, retired Lieutenant Colonel Matt Mack, retired Captain Pete Matsoukas, and 107.





We have known for years that sleeper cells are embedded across America. Now the FBI and DHS have issued updated threat assessments for March 2026. This is not speculation. This is based on 2024–2026 indictments, JTF investigations, and Homeland Security intelligence.





The cities on extreme and critical alert right now include:





Austin, Texas – Extreme Alert





Tampa, Florida – Critical Priority





Miami, Florida





Washington, D.C.





Northern Virginia





Newark and Paterson, New Jersey





Boston, Massachusetts





New York City (Brooklyn, Manhattan)





Chicago, Illinois





Minneapolis, Minnesota





San Jose and Silicon Valley, California





Los Angeles and Irvine, California





San Diego, California





These are not all the cities. These are the high-priority locations where sleeper cells—including cyber operatives, criminal proxies, and unregistered agents—are of greatest concern at this moment.





Be vigilant. Be prepared. This is real.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.