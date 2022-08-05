Pelosi Stuns Taiwanese Hosts With Rambling Gibberish

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Aug 4, 2022

No one could have predicted for sure what would happen when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Well, unless they were predicting that Pelosi would deliver a nonsensical word salad of a speech if given the opportunity. And that’s just what she did, waxing incomprehensibly about the concepts of liberty, security and democracy, and even dragging poor Ben Franklin into the bowl where she tossed this inscrutable word salad. One can only imagine the struggle faced by the Chinese interpreters who sought to make sense of it all. Jimmy and America’s comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Pelosi’s gibberish-fest while we all get to see how Kurt would look with a Pelosi-inspired hairpiece. Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join

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The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/ Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Join the Email list: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.Show less

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