Federal Syntech 9MM Fails The Glock 19X Test - Do Not Trust This Ammo!!

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In this video a brand new Glock 19X fires fine with 'Hornady Custom 9mm Luger 147 Grain XTP JHP' but fails miserably using 'Federal 9MM 150 grain Syntech rounds. Not cool...
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