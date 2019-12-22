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Greta Thunberg is 'a miserable child manipulated by adults' (MIRRORED)
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420 views • December 22, 2019
Greta Thunberg is 'a miserable child manipulated by adults' (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/YB0OZAZr2VA
Sky News host Rita Panahi says she "feels sorry" for Swedish activist Greta Thunberg because she looks like "a miserable child manipulated by adults".
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/YB0OZAZr2VA
Sky News host Rita Panahi says she "feels sorry" for Swedish activist Greta Thunberg because she looks like "a miserable child manipulated by adults".
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