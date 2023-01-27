Create New Account
ESOTERIC INSIGHTS INFORM CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY: Tying It All Together with Robert Grant - pt 1
Published 19 hours ago

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/


How do the Cheops pyramid and the Sphinx inform New Energy and digital compression? Foster sits down and goes deep with a famous business leader, ancient culture researcher and self-taught mathematician. Robert Grant, featured in THRIVE II, is an action-oriented entrepreneur who has been accessing unprecedented insights into the structure and process patterns of the cosmos...and then grounding revealed principles in breakthrough technologies for encryption, data sovereignty and beyond.


Buy Robert's book, PHILOMATH: The Geometric Unification of Science & Art Through Number: https://amzn.to/3HV4mVS

