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EP 86: Missing 411- The Devil's in the Detail
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58 views • November 21, 2020
This week, we're back talking Missing 411 and we're pulling 3 cases from the book, Missing 411 - The Devil's in the Detail by David Paulides. We'll get into some of the unique characteristics of Missing 411 cases including an interesting correlation between berries & fairies, give our thoughts and theories on what could possibly be going on, and more!
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and all of his research: https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html
Karen Rontowski's Tarot Class: https://www.karenrontowski.com/online-tarot-school
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Order all Missing 411 books here and support the author and all of his research: https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfootstore.html
Karen Rontowski's Tarot Class: https://www.karenrontowski.com/online-tarot-school
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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