© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Water Memory" - Nobel Prize laureate Luc Montagnier - Frequency Healing
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
188 views • June 22, 2020
Water is the key element of life, but new information is coming to light on the element which we thought we were so familiar with: information which could potentially reimagine our tree of life.
That is the belief shared by the advocates of a surprising theory called "water memory". For Prof. Luc Montagnier, water has the ability to reproduce the properties of any substance it once contained. Water would have the ability to retain a memory of the properties of the molecules.
What if Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, autism, HIV and even cancer could be treated thanks to this controversial theory?
That is the belief shared by the advocates of a surprising theory called "water memory". For Prof. Luc Montagnier, water has the ability to reproduce the properties of any substance it once contained. Water would have the ability to retain a memory of the properties of the molecules.
What if Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, autism, HIV and even cancer could be treated thanks to this controversial theory?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.