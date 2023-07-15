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Terry Cohen Saw an Impact Hole and "Just Smoke" at 9:32AM During the 911 Inside Job at the Pentagon: 07.15.2023
Terral03.com
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836 views • July 15, 2023

Please consider supporting Terral’s work at https://terral.substack.com. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App

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Terral's Substack article: https://terral.substack.com/p/helping-jennifer-dr-ana-mihalcea

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Terry Cohen and her construction managers sat down at their meeting inside one of the construction trailers outside the Pentagon at 9:30 AM. Less than two minutes into their meeting there was a big boom that knocked down some of the ceiling tiles. They grabbed their hardhats and ran out to see a large hole in the E-Ring Wall and “Just Smoke.” They ran away to hear another “Big Boom” minutes later.

911 Inside Job: What Really Happened at the Pentagon: https://terral.substack.com/p/911-inside-job-what-really-happened

Get more information about what really happened at the Pentagon during the 911 Inside Job at Terral.Substack.com.

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Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

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