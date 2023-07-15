Terry Cohen Saw an Impact Hole and "Just Smoke" at 9:32AM During the 911 Inside Job at the Pentagon: 07.15.2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please consider supporting Terral’s work at https://terral.substack.com. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App
--
Terral's Substack article: https://terral.substack.com/p/helping-jennifer-dr-ana-mihalcea
--
Terry Cohen and her construction managers sat down at their meeting inside one of the construction trailers outside the Pentagon at 9:30 AM. Less than two minutes into their meeting there was a big boom that knocked down some of the ceiling tiles. They grabbed their hardhats and ran out to see a large hole in the E-Ring Wall and “Just Smoke.” They ran away to hear another “Big Boom” minutes later.
911 Inside Job: What Really Happened at the Pentagon: https://terral.substack.com/p/911-inside-job-what-really-happened
Get more information about what really happened at the Pentagon during the 911 Inside Job at Terral.Substack.com.
--
Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304, Cell: 651-888-1594
www.milesfranklin.com
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
News subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 that includes shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]