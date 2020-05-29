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Contact Tracing Phone App - Virus Management or Privacy Nightmare?
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44 views • May 29, 2020
This will allow them to "not just predict our feelings but also manipulate our feelings and sell us anything they want -- be it a product or a politician".
- The future of contact surveillance -
- The technology - Will it Work -
- Alert system failure -
- Voluntary versus mandatory -
- Aims 'not clear' -
- Affected by vulnerabilities and privacy issues -
https://www.securityweek.com/covid-19-contact-tracing-apps-effective-virus-risk-management-tools-or-privacy-nightmare
https://www.securityweek.com/virus-apps-expose-tension-between-privacy-and-need-data
- The future of contact surveillance -
- The technology - Will it Work -
- Alert system failure -
- Voluntary versus mandatory -
- Aims 'not clear' -
- Affected by vulnerabilities and privacy issues -
https://www.securityweek.com/covid-19-contact-tracing-apps-effective-virus-risk-management-tools-or-privacy-nightmare
https://www.securityweek.com/virus-apps-expose-tension-between-privacy-and-need-data
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