China, Russia, America, Dragons, Bears, Eagles & Gog 2026

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Watch Taiwan after the May China Summit 2026 because they are the bait to push China into WW3. Watch Turkey because they're the expanding Gog from Magog region of the Caliphate recruiting more member states to attack Israel in the future. Watch Israel because as the end of days develop, every story about Israel will magnify in importance.