More military whistleblowers exposing a UFO cover-up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evidence points to powerful Multi-National Corporations and Governments working together on a UFO cover-up. Preventing others from having highly advanced technology. A "Freedom of Information" request does not apply to a powerful Multi National Corporation. This is how Governments are able to keep this hidden from the public.