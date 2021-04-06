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Part 2 Setting the FOUNDATION | Indorse/return the birth certificate, establish security entitlement
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156 views • April 06, 2021
Part 2 of a 4 part series: The ‘entitlement order’ aspect of reclaiming your securities.
Part 1: https://youtu.be/BmI_X78iNEI
Part 2: https://youtu.be/-zSTFClGV9A
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Father Forgive Them by David Fesliyan, Royalty free music from https://www.FesliyanStudios.com
Photos: Edward Lear Painting image by David Mark from Pixabay
Alice 1 image by Willgard Krause from Pixabay
Alice 2 image by Please Don't sell My Artwork AS IS from Pixabay
Man coins image Image by Tumisu from Pixabay
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
Part 1: https://youtu.be/BmI_X78iNEI
Part 2: https://youtu.be/-zSTFClGV9A
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Father Forgive Them by David Fesliyan, Royalty free music from https://www.FesliyanStudios.com
Photos: Edward Lear Painting image by David Mark from Pixabay
Alice 1 image by Willgard Krause from Pixabay
Alice 2 image by Please Don't sell My Artwork AS IS from Pixabay
Man coins image Image by Tumisu from Pixabay
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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