Ben Berquam | This is the frontline of the invasion. these are GORILLA CAMPS.
Published 14 hours ago

This might be the worst yet! As it was getting dark we came up on a group of leftist that are harboring illegals next to the wall in Sasabe Arizona and as we walked through the camp I found group of men, all Egyptian. Listen to what @TaiDecker says.

He is exactly right! This is the frontline of the invasion. Stay tuned for the rest of the video coming soon as we confronted these leftist that are aiding and abetting the invasion of America.

#BidenDidThis but we the people must stop it! Happy New Year America #MakeTrumpPresidentAgain #Trump2024


Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

