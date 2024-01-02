Ben Berquam | This is the frontline of the invasion. these are GORILLA CAMPS.

This might be the worst yet! As it was getting dark we came up on a group of leftist that are harboring illegals next to the wall in Sasabe Arizona and as we walked through the camp I found group of men, all Egyptian. Listen to what @TaiDecker says.
He is exactly right! This is the frontline of the invasion. Stay tuned for the rest of the video coming soon as we confronted these leftist that are aiding and abetting the invasion of America.
#BidenDidThis but we the people must stop it! Happy New Year America #MakeTrumpPresidentAgain #Trump2024
Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.