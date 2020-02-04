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3 Tips for Healthy Sleep Habits
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516 views • February 04, 2020
According to the American Association for Cancer Research, sleep deficiency may counteract the immune, hormonal, and metabolic benefits received when regular exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle or cancer treatment plan.
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