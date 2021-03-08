© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass Vaccination will Breed Dangerous Variants & Destroy Our Immunity — Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
15645 views • March 08, 2021
"What we are now doing is that we are really chasing this virus and it becomes all, you know, increasingly infectious. And I mean, this is just a situation that is completely, completely completely out of control."
– Geert Vanden Bossch (Vaccine Research Expert)
Full transcript and links for this show
▶▶▶https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-mass-vaccination-danger/
Please also see related 'Halt All Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Immediately (Open Letter to the WHO) — Vaccine Research Expert' https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
– Geert Vanden Bossch (Vaccine Research Expert)
Full transcript and links for this show
▶▶▶https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-mass-vaccination-danger/
Please also see related 'Halt All Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Immediately (Open Letter to the WHO) — Vaccine Research Expert' https://dryburgh.com/geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-to-who-halt-all-covid-19-mass-vaccination/
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.