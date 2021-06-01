CCP’s Patrimonial Ambition: Ensure That the Red Country Will Never Change Its Color

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On May 16th, the tenth issue of Qiushi magazine published an important article by Xi Jinping, which advocates making good use of the “Red Resources”, inheriting the “Red Gene”, and passing down the “Red Country” for generations to come and ensure that the Red Country will never change its color.