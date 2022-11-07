New Zealand: Abortions until birth - Who is the minister advocating this? | 07-Nov-2022 | www.kla.tv/24081

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, is responsible for perhaps
the most extreme abortion law in the world. When it came to changing the law in
March 2020, she supported the removal of abortion from the criminal code and
voted for the "Abortion Legislation Act". Dr. Bodo Schiffmann
reported on this new regulation and spoke of "legalized abortions without
painkillers, up to and including the killing of a newborn."
👉 https://kla.tv/24081
