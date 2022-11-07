Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Zealand: Abortions until birth - Who is the minister advocating this? | 07-Nov-2022 | www.kla.tv/24081
49 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published 21 days ago |

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, is responsible for perhaps the most extreme abortion law in the world. When it came to changing the law in March 2020, she supported the removal of abortion from the criminal code and voted for the "Abortion Legislation Act". Dr. Bodo Schiffmann reported on this new regulation and spoke of "legalized abortions without painkillers, up to and including the killing of a newborn."

👉 https://kla.tv/24081


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Video by Bodo Schiffmann

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kfUujZmlLE

RightToLife News

https://righttolife.org.uk/news/nz-pm-rushes-worlds-most-extreme-abortion-law-into-law-while-country-distracted-with-pandemic

Bodo Schiffmann

https://whoswho.de/bio/bodo-schiffmann.html

Abortion in New Zealand

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abortion_in_New_Zealand#Abortion_Legislation_Act_2020

New Zealand Eases Abortion Restrictions

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/18/world/australia/new-zealand-abortion.html

Abtreibungen als „Gesundheitsfrage“

https://www.ief.at/von-straftat-zur-gesundheitsleistung/

De facto Kindermord: die grausamen Gepflogenheiten bei ungewollten Neugeborenen in Neuseeland

https://ifamnews.com/de/lebend-geboren-und-zum-sterben-allein-gelassen

2014 zum Young Global Leader ernannt

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacinda_Ardern

2017 an einer Universitäts-Feier der neuseeländischen Freimaurer https://freemasonsnz.org/galleries

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits BlackRock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOlx83zqhG0

Neuseeland sei auf dem Weg, eine „Zweiklassengesellschaft“ zu werden

https://uncutnews.ch/hat-klaus-schwab-eine-armee-von-davoser-ja-sagern-geschaffen-um-seinen-great-reset-zu-erleichtern/

Die Regierung sei „die einzige Quelle der Wahrheit”

https://report24.news/neuseelands-premierministerin-die-regierung-ist-ihre-einzige-quelle-der-wahrheit/

Keywords
new zealandabortionsprime ministerabortion lawjacinda ardern

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket