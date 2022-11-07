New Zealand: Abortions until birth - Who is the minister advocating this? | 07-Nov-2022 | www.kla.tv/24081

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, is responsible for perhaps the most extreme abortion law in the world. When it came to changing the law in March 2020, she supported the removal of abortion from the criminal code and voted for the "Abortion Legislation Act". Dr. Bodo Schiffmann reported on this new regulation and spoke of "legalized abortions without painkillers, up to and including the killing of a newborn."



👉 https://kla.tv/24081





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Video by Bodo Schiffmann

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kfUujZmlLE

RightToLife News

https://righttolife.org.uk/news/nz-pm-rushes-worlds-most-extreme-abortion-law-into-law-while-country-distracted-with-pandemic

Bodo Schiffmann

https://whoswho.de/bio/bodo-schiffmann.html

Abortion in New Zealand

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abortion_in_New_Zealand#Abortion_Legislation_Act_2020

New Zealand Eases Abortion Restrictions

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/18/world/australia/new-zealand-abortion.html

Abtreibungen als „Gesundheitsfrage“

https://www.ief.at/von-straftat-zur-gesundheitsleistung/

De facto Kindermord: die grausamen Gepflogenheiten bei ungewollten Neugeborenen in Neuseeland

https://ifamnews.com/de/lebend-geboren-und-zum-sterben-allein-gelassen

2014 zum Young Global Leader ernannt

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacinda_Ardern

2017 an einer Universitäts-Feier der neuseeländischen Freimaurer https://freemasonsnz.org/galleries

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits BlackRock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOlx83zqhG0

Neuseeland sei auf dem Weg, eine „Zweiklassengesellschaft“ zu werden

https://uncutnews.ch/hat-klaus-schwab-eine-armee-von-davoser-ja-sagern-geschaffen-um-seinen-great-reset-zu-erleichtern/

Die Regierung sei „die einzige Quelle der Wahrheit”

https://report24.news/neuseelands-premierministerin-die-regierung-ist-ihre-einzige-quelle-der-wahrheit/