“2000 Mules” Investigator Gregg Phillips Drops a Bomb | Patel Patriot

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Patel Patriot interviews Gregg Phillips from True the Vote.
During the discussion Gregg dropped this bomb — According to Gregg, True the Vote team has uncovered a multinational player involving federal agencies that will be so explosive that, according to Gregg, “It’s going to make everybody forget everything about the mules, and it’s going to bring into question everything we think we know about these elections.”
Considering the “2000 Mules” film already offers definitive proof of Democrat election fraud and a stolen presidential election, this is a very explosive statement by Gregg Phillips.
And for the record, The Gateway Pundit spoke with True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht. Catherine mentioned this very serious situation they uncovered during their investigation that is larger than “2000 Mules.”
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An Introduction to Devolution: https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/an-introduction-to-devolution?s=w
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