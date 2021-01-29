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Kevin J Johnston AMBUSH ARREST Debriefing - WHAT HAPPENED?
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142 views • January 29, 2021
After the illegal ambush and arrest of Kevin J. Johnston, here is the first debriefing that was given to the public on what happened.
The police clearly broke the law when they pulled this stunt which was designed specifically to humiliate and to intimidate.
This kind of crazy behavior has become standard for communist Canada so all of you watch your back, you never know which government employee is going to put a knife into it.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
The police clearly broke the law when they pulled this stunt which was designed specifically to humiliate and to intimidate.
This kind of crazy behavior has become standard for communist Canada so all of you watch your back, you never know which government employee is going to put a knife into it.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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