Lt Gen Thomas McInerney Warns That The Deep State Is Going to Rig the Mid-Term Elections Again… Here’s How To Stop Them

The Republican Party has had two years to fix 2020… and we’ve failed to ensure we don’t have a repeat in 2022. Lt Gen Thomas McInerney joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break down how the Deep State plans to rig the 2022 Mid-Term Elections and what you, the American people, can do to stop it.





