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The Teachings of James, Jesus' Brother
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26 views • April 22, 2020
Jesus' teachings are so unique and so challenging, that even the other Bible authors (like Paul and Peter) have neglected to reiterate them clearly...with one exception: James, the brother of Jesus. The letter from James is remarkably similar to what Jesus said on topics like being rich vs poor and the importance of faith and works.
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