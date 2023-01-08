Kerry Cassidy New Year's Update

Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot gives a rambling New Year's update on the state of planet Earth. Topics include: the White Hat Alliance; Putin and the Ulraine; Nazis; human trafficking; the CCP; the alien agenda/fake alien invasion; sudden adult deaths; vaxxed people, possible remedies to heal from the vaxx; Trump's inaugeration; reptilian DNA; the secret space program; 5G and 5D; AI and the human soul; the human heart and the love frequency; and more...
See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022
