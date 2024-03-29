Create New Account
The Deep State Deception - A Plague Of Distractions
The Frontline Army
Published 13 hours ago

Web: https://thefrontline.army

The SuddenHealth Protocol: http://sudden.pro

As prominent members of the Deep State begin to wobble there’s only one thing they can do… distract. If you were them what would you do? They’ve gotta keep us looking the other way until May 24th. The Baltimore Bridge is just the beginning of the great Deep State Deception.

deep statewhoagenda 2030owenscolonelpandemic treatythe frontline armycdistractionscmcgregor

