2 min of hate or 4 minutes of love?
Sons of Adams
Published 19 hours ago |

People without guns often fall into group think, and are turned worthless prostitutes.  No where is this more apparent then what happened to the Franco-American colonies, which turned away from mandatory armed citizenry and now produce mainly communist pedophilia, hydro-electric energy, and maple syrup.  The hydro is being used as a tool to control the people.  Personal Home fusion devices will be the another slap in the prostitute face of Franco-American government employees.  I would not will the insanity I am living with on a worst enemy.  Where is the real pandemic?!!!!  Serenity NOW!!!  

healthknowledgepeacefullprovenefficiencyvoidclarityomnipotenceonmipresenceeffiency

