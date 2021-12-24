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Comparing Salaries for Health Officers in Sacramento
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0 view • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"With all do respect, I was just really curious in looking up salaries for the city of Sacramento for public health officer, public health medical director, and this is according to Zip recruitment for 2021.
"So for the amount of money this woman, we could have 5 employees. And I will read them:
* Public Health Medical Officer: $105,000 / year
* Public Health Physician: $104,000 / year
* Public Health Information Officer: $95,000 / year
* Public Health Director: $94,000 / year
"If we are relying as a community and a county on one individual to make policy for us, and they have a policy that is working in the one direction of the narrative that we have been fed for the last year and a half, we are in trouble as a county."
"With all do respect, I was just really curious in looking up salaries for the city of Sacramento for public health officer, public health medical director, and this is according to Zip recruitment for 2021.
"So for the amount of money this woman, we could have 5 employees. And I will read them:
* Public Health Medical Officer: $105,000 / year
* Public Health Physician: $104,000 / year
* Public Health Information Officer: $95,000 / year
* Public Health Director: $94,000 / year
"If we are relying as a community and a county on one individual to make policy for us, and they have a policy that is working in the one direction of the narrative that we have been fed for the last year and a half, we are in trouble as a county."
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