GOP Summitt | Glenn to Tucker: Can the DS be stopped??

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EXCLUSIVE BLAZETV INTERVIEW | Glenn Beck & Tucker Carlson
Glenn: "Is it possible to stop the deep state?"
Tucker: "Pretty tough. There's a lot of power vested in federal agencies. Congress provides no oversight. Intel Committees do not oversee the intel agencies. They are controlled by the intel agencies."
https://twitter.com/theblaze/status/1680013132935176192?s=20