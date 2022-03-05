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Stop Being a Slave to Money!!!
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44 views • March 05, 2022
Paul told us not to be slave to anyone. Jesus said "You cannot work for both God and money". So stop working for money being a slave to man, the system, and the devil. Work for God, do things for free, work for love. Demonstrate the Kingdom of Heaven like Jesus AND His disciples did, like he commanded us to do.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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