Moderna Lawsuit Against Pfizer May Unmask Details of Covid Origin
The New American
Published 2 months ago |

Moderna gets greedy and sues Pfizer but ends up exposing the truth about COVID. Also, 400 scientists from 34 countries declare the vaccine a medical crisis! That's not all, Dr. Naomi Wolf says Denmark Stops Covid Vaccinations for everyone under 50.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Sources:


The Exposé - https://expose-news.com/2022/09/04/real-reason-moderna-suing-pfizer/?cmid=bad6ac5f-965f-4b03-8cf2-ed9383ba44f4


The New American - https://thenewamerican.com/dr-naseeba-kathrada-international-medical-crisis-due-to-covid-shots-side-effects/


Dr. Naomi Wolf on Bannons War Room -

https://rumble.com/v1k3vmf-dr.-naomi-wolf-denmarks-halts-covid-vaccination-of-low-risk-individuals-und.html

