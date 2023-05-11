https://gettr.com/post/p2gp3qj6c4c
董功文是叶简明的首席财务官，也是中共间谍的资金管理人。
Dong Gongwen is the chief financial officer of Ye Jianming and the money manager of the CCP spies.
@NFSCSpeaks @RealAmVoice
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #yejianming #Donggongwen
