Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dong Gongwen is the chief financial officer of Ye Jianming and the money manager of the CCP spies
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2gp3qj6c4c

董功文是叶简明的首席财务官，也是中共间谍的资金管理人。

Dong Gongwen is the chief financial officer of Ye Jianming and the money manager of the CCP spies.

@NFSCSpeaks @RealAmVoice

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #yejianming #Donggongwen



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket