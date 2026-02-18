As expected, the first day of peace talks in Geneva ended without any major breakthroughs. According to some Western publications, Moscow has adopted a harder line against Kyiv. The return of Vladimir Medinsky as head of the Russian delegation — replacing GRU chief General Igor Kostyukov — indicates that the negotiations have shifted from military issues to broader political demands. Medinsky is an aide to the president known for his uncompromising rhetoric. Russian military analysts have linked this decision to the recent assassination attempt on General Alekseyev, the deputy of Kostyukov.

Meanwhile, three “air hospital” planes were spotted at the Rzeszów airport in Poland. According to flight plans, the Cessna 550 Citation Bravo of the Austrian rescue service Tyrol Air Ambulance will fly to Salzburg, Austria. Aero-Dienst GmbH’s Dornier Do-328JET-310 will fly to Hamburg, Germany. SAS’s Boeing 737 is still on standby, but a nighttime flight to Scandinavia cannot be ruled out.

These aircraft are intended to evacuate NATO military advisors or foreign mercenaries operating in Ukraine. The reported Russian strike on the San Remo restaurant in Sumy on February 17 may be related — according to unconfirmed information, the site was being used for a gathering of foreign personnel working with the Ukrainian military.

Beyond these tactical strikes, the broader Russian campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is also showing results. The prolonged lack of heat and light in their homes, coupled with their dissatisfaction with the authorities’ actions, is increasing social tension among Ukrainian citizens. On February 17, citizens reportedly blocked streets in several districts of Odessa. The protesters’ main demand was the restoration of vital infrastructure.

On the military front, pressure is also mounting. The systematic expansion of bridgeheads in northern Ukraine continues. On February 18, Russian troops occupied Kharkivka, which is located east of Glukhov in the Sumy region. A few days earlier, Komarivka and the adjacent border area were captured. At least nine similar bridgeheads have been noted along the entire northern border. It appears that Russia has finally begun implementing its previously announced “security zone” along the border with Ukraine.

It should be noted that Ukrainian territorial defense brigades should protect border areas.

According to reports from February 17, Russian units achieved tactical successes northwest of Pokrovsk. Assault groups advanced in the Grishino area.

There have been no significant changes to the rest of the front line over the past day. Positional battles have been reported along the entire line of contact. It is possible that both sides have taken a brief operational pause to demonstrate their good intentions to the U.S. during negotiations.

