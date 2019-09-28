© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/11 Bombshell CNBC Anchor Says Building 7 a Controlled Implosion
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
420 views • September 28, 2019
9/11 Bombshell CNBC Anchor Says Building 7 a Controlled Implosion
original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNIzC4a8rLs
AE911Truth Published on Sep 25, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
For more analysis of Ron Insana’s statement regarding Building 7, visit https://AE911Truth.org/news/570.
On the 18th anniversary of 9/11, CNBC senior analyst and former anchor Ron Insana went on Bernie and Sid In the Morning on New York’s 77 WABC Radio to share his haunting experience of that horrible day.
Approximately eight minutes into the interview, Insana made a statement regarding the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 that is truly stunning, especially considering his access to the scene and his job as a prominent news anchor:
“Well, remember 7 World Trade had not yet come down. And so when I went down to the [New York Stock] Exchange that Wednesday morning [September 12], I was standing with some military and police officers, and we were looking over in that direction. And if it had come down in the way in which it was tilting, it would have wiped out everything from where it stood to Trinity Church to the Exchange to, effectively, you know, the mouth of the Hudson. And so there were still fears that if that building had fallen sideways, you were going to wipe out a good part of Lower Manhattan. So they did manage for one to take that down in a controlled implosion later on. And the Exchange was up and running the following Monday.”
original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNIzC4a8rLs
AE911Truth Published on Sep 25, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
For more analysis of Ron Insana’s statement regarding Building 7, visit https://AE911Truth.org/news/570.
On the 18th anniversary of 9/11, CNBC senior analyst and former anchor Ron Insana went on Bernie and Sid In the Morning on New York’s 77 WABC Radio to share his haunting experience of that horrible day.
Approximately eight minutes into the interview, Insana made a statement regarding the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 that is truly stunning, especially considering his access to the scene and his job as a prominent news anchor:
“Well, remember 7 World Trade had not yet come down. And so when I went down to the [New York Stock] Exchange that Wednesday morning [September 12], I was standing with some military and police officers, and we were looking over in that direction. And if it had come down in the way in which it was tilting, it would have wiped out everything from where it stood to Trinity Church to the Exchange to, effectively, you know, the mouth of the Hudson. And so there were still fears that if that building had fallen sideways, you were going to wipe out a good part of Lower Manhattan. So they did manage for one to take that down in a controlled implosion later on. And the Exchange was up and running the following Monday.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.