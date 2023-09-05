Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep 3150b - [BO] Coming Into Focus,Election Rigging Door Opened,War Like Posture Activated,Trap Set
channel image
X22 Report
29 Subscribers
42 views
Published 18 hours ago

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com



______________________________________________________

[BO] is now coming into focus. Biden is on his way out and the new candidate is going to take his place and all eyes will be on Obama. The election rigging door has been opened. Trump will have the country watching him as he proves election fraud. War like posture has been activated, the trap has been set and the patriots are bringing the [DS] exactly where they want them. Justice will be served

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket