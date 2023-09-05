X22 Report - Ep 3150b - [BO] Coming Into Focus,Election Rigging Door Opened,War Like Posture Activated,Trap Set

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
[BO] is now coming into focus. Biden is on his way out and the new
candidate is going to take his place and all eyes will be on Obama. The
election rigging door has been opened. Trump will have the country
watching him as he proves election fraud. War like posture has been
activated, the trap has been set and the patriots are bringing the [DS]
exactly where they want them. Justice will be served
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.