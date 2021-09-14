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Brad Barton presents: "We the People Reunion" .. the time I met General Flynn!
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
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23 views • September 14, 2021
You guys! I met General Flynn! The We the People Reunion was more than I could have asked for. The speakers were eye opening, on fire, passionate and all the things. Being around so many like minded people was amazing! I had the time of my life, and am so grateful for the experience. Stepped outside my comfort zone and did a big thing! I can't wait for you guys to see that! If you have the chance, I'd highly recommend you going! You wont regret it! Visit BradBartonUSA.com for more information!

Watch the live stream here: https://world-wire.com/watch-we-the-people-reunion-livestream-hosted-by-brad-barton/?fbclid=IwAR1dRdcDolcL3Vl0WCQQ2tA0kC33BHaFDBJ11VfK5maHZ8mr3IhvtJOtg44
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy