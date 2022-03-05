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March 5, 2022 Report from Front Line - Ukraine Military splitting - Nazi vs Anti Nazi
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536 views • March 06, 2022
Gerald Celente takes Report from American expatriate living in Southern Ukraine. Most detailed on the ground report so far, and very surprising intel. This was on youtube and I was afraid it would be taken down. The first part he introduces himself, and about minute 10 it gets detailed.
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