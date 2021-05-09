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Where Did COVID-19 Come From?
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20 views • May 09, 2021
Veteran science reporter Nicholas Wade has written a detailed accessible article on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the evidence for and against a laboratory leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), arguing that the lab leak theory is more likely based on the available evidence.
https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-origin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-open-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/
https://nicholaswade.medium.com/origin-of-covid-following-the-clues-6f03564c038
Very little if any of this article is new but Wade presents the information in a clear way with a minimum of technical jargon. He properly acknowledges several prior detailed analyses and reports on the issues.
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https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-origin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-open-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/
https://nicholaswade.medium.com/origin-of-covid-following-the-clues-6f03564c038
Very little if any of this article is new but Wade presents the information in a clear way with a minimum of technical jargon. He properly acknowledges several prior detailed analyses and reports on the issues.
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
###
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