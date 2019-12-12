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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0947 - John Doe - Surveillance footage of the robbery
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67 views • December 12, 2019
The victim was working at Mike’s Service Center, when 2 black males entered and demanded money. The victim attempted to get away, but was pistol-whipped with a Tech-9 pistol, before being taken down to the floor by both suspects and continuously beaten by the suspect armed with the pistol, before being shot in the side. The suspects then fled. The victim is currently in critical condition at the hospital.
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