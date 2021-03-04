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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - March 4, 2021
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30 views • March 04, 2021
A whistleblower says many pregnancy complications are happening after women get the Covid vaccine and it’s leaving a trail of devastated mothers. We feature a pregnant Wisconsin doctor who lost her baby after getting the shot.
A former Pfizer executive says the vaccine destroys a protein that develops the placenta during pregnancy. Del Bigtree says what kind of parent puts their child in a vaccine trial?
A family says they were kicked off a flight to NYC because their 15-month old baby wasn't wearing a mask. We'll show you the video of the family getting heckled by other passengers.
On "Commie Crackdown," a pastor says the powers that be haven't factored in "the power of God" during the so-called pandemic.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-4-2021
A former Pfizer executive says the vaccine destroys a protein that develops the placenta during pregnancy. Del Bigtree says what kind of parent puts their child in a vaccine trial?
A family says they were kicked off a flight to NYC because their 15-month old baby wasn't wearing a mask. We'll show you the video of the family getting heckled by other passengers.
On "Commie Crackdown," a pastor says the powers that be haven't factored in "the power of God" during the so-called pandemic.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-4-2021
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