Joe Biden Shackles U.S. Taxpayers with Ukraine War | The New American TV

President Joe Biden pledges continued U.S. support of Ukraine in Russian conflict, while Putin counters by suspending nuclear New START agreement. Americans react with anti-war rally in Washington D.C.





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earns Democratic ire, handing 44,000 hours of J6 footage over to Fox News. Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee is ramping up Hunter Biden investigations.





Post-Covid jab birth rates are nosediving, while George Soros and Bill Gates are making plans to block out the sun. Rebecca Terrell https://thenewamerican.com/editor/rebecca-terrell/ and Daniel Natal https://thenewamerican.com/video/natal/ discuss these headlines.





Later in the program, we re-visit the “Rage Against the War Machine!” rally in Washington, D.C. with TNA senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko. https://thenewamerican.com/contributor/veronika-kyrylenko/





Christian Gomez and Peter Rykowski bring us legislative updates from Capitol Hill and various States.





And Leah Southwell, Program Manager for The John Birch Society, joins us to talk about the demise of Chile’s constitution, and what is in store for this country if we do not vigilantly guard our own founding document.





