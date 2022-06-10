G|Fashion Represents a Heritage of Culture and Belief, the Members of G|Club Are Benefiting

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https://gnews.org/post/p2690410
If there was no G｜Fashion—-I thought about the NFSC’s children would same like other people—they can only choose other brands and subsequently, the long-term direction towards their cultural values