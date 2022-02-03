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OMG! Biden Massacres Women And Children In Syrian Night Raid
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3543 views • February 03, 2022
Six children and four women among 13 people killed as US special operations forces launch raid in Idlib province, first responders say. Link to story https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/3/civilians-killed-us-special-operations-raid-syria
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