California's Burglary Dilemma

A spate of violent robberies targeting marijuana businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area last month have thrown into question the survival of several small businesses, with the combined losses of those operators estimated to be at least $5 million.The prime takeaway from the most recent rash of thefts and vandalizations, insiders said, is the fragility of the companies targeted and the fact that they’re targeted with disturbing regularity by criminals looking to make an easy buck.How much targeting by gangs can small businesses withstand?The sources also said the robberies could spell the end for many businesses. Moreover, they don’t see an immediate end to the trend because the underlying causes aren’t easily solved.The spate of robberies merely reflects how the criminal justice system doesn't work under progressive rule.Episode 844 of The #TalkingHedge...